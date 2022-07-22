CFL Wide Receiver Suffers Absolutely Brutal Dropped Touchdown To Lose Game

Everyone dreams of catching a game-winning touchdown and being carried off the football field as a hero. Unfortunately, Ottawa Redblacks (CFL) wide receiver Darvin Adams experienced the exact opposite.

In Thursday night’s CFL showdown between the Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes, Adams had an opportunity to haul in a tying-touchdown catch and potentially send the game to overtime. He found himself wide open in the end zone but couldn’t haul in the football. He couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.

Because of the crucial mistake, the Redblacks lost the game 40-33 to the Alouettes. It’s a moment Adams won’t want to relive.

Woof. That’s pretty tough to explain. But, sometimes, it just isn’t your night. Hopefully, Adams gets a chance at redemption at some point and hauls in a major touchdown catch to redeem himself.

A former Auburn receiver, Adams is in his 10th season in the CFL. This is his first year with the Redblacks, having played with the Toronto Argonauts (2013-14) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2015-21).

Let’s step away from the CFL and trickle over to the NFL, shall we? Because Darvin Adams’ dropped pass isn’t the only football moment making waves on social media.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made a return to Cedartown High School and took part in a workout. Nothing too out-of-the-ordinary, right? Then the star running back showed off an incredible amount of strength.

Chubb proceeded to squad two reps of 610 pounds! It’s one of the most insane things you’ll see. I mean, just look at the bar!

Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL — Dr. Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022

That’s just an insane sign of strength from the Browns running back. So, he might not just be carrying the football this upcoming NFL season, he might be carrying the entire team.

Literally.