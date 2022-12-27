Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley’s Pregame Stretches Have NFL Fans Raising Their Eyebrows

If you’re a Chargers fan, you have to respect head coach Brandon Staley and his confidence in doing his hip stretch routine in the pregame. Prior to the Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Staley was spotted doing his own warmups. Don’t want to tear a hammy running down the sideline.

The 40-year-old head coach of the LA Chargers is hoping to get a win in prime time. What he’s also hoping for is to keep himself from injury. As a young coach, the former Dayton Flyers quarterback knows the importance of staying loose.

Unforutnately for Brandon Staley, the MNF Countdown crew was letting him have it for his hip and back stretches. Maybe he didn’t know he was being filmed, maybe he just doesn’t care.

NFL fans cannot contain themselves over this. There are a lot of questions being asked. But none sum it up better than “What is going on lmao,” as a viewer plainly put it.

Brandon Staley Gets Loose, NFL Fans Laugh

The reactions to the Chargers head coach and his pregame routine were great. You just don’t see this very much. When there are coaches that are older and some that are just not in great shape, we don’t see them staying active. However, this young generation of coaches still likes to show they have a little left in the tank.

“Brandon Staley is a weird dude,” one person tweeted.

Others couldn’t believe that this coach was about to knock down the door to the playoffs, while others were fighting for their lives.

“What kind of pregame workout is this??? You’re telling me this guy is leading a team to the playoffs but Josh McDaniels with all his Super Bowl rings can’t get a winning record with competent talent??”

As for other fans, they totally understand his need to get those back stretches in. You just never know what someone is dealing with.

“Ahh a fellow herniated disc club member,” a Colts fan tweeted.

You love to see opposing fanbases relating to other teams’ coaches. Brandon Staley isn’t risking injury. And he won’t risk injury for any of his players, either. Soon enough we’ll see the entire Chargers team doing this I’m sure.