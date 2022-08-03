Chargers Receiver Keenan Allen Hilariously Trolls Russell Wilson’s ‘Let’s Ride’ Video

By now, you’re probably familiar with Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” hype video for the upcoming season. It’s gotten so much attention — for better or worse — that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is having some fun with it.

If you’ve not seen it yet, here’s what we’re talking about:

All caught up? Good. After watching that, it’s probably easy to see why Wilson received so much attention for it. And now with training camp underway, other NFL players are taking their shot at the line.

Cameras captured Allen doing his best Wilson impression this week at Chargers training camp. His trolling of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback captivated Twitter, getting more than 25,000 likes on the post.

Without further ado …

Lmaoooo I love Keenan Allen so much. Making fun of the Russell Wilson "Broncos Country, let's ride"pic.twitter.com/jnyxbPG2t4 — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) August 2, 2022

We’ll give Allen props for the troll job, that’s pretty solid. But … it is kind of an easy video to mock. There’s really no way to produce those hype videos without sounding overly corny.

Wilson’s video has already become a meme in training camp. We’ll probably see and hear a lot more when the NFL season kicks off next month.

Russell Wilson Makes Young Fan’s Day

Keenan Allen can poke fun at Russell Wilson and we can all have a good laugh, but the newest quarterback for the Denver Broncos delivers when it matters most. He showed his kindness and generosity during camp over the weekend.

Wilson spotted 7-year-old Noah in the crowd at Broncos training camp. The young fan was celebrating his birthday and the star quarterback made it one he’ll remember for a long time.

Wilson handed Noah an autographed football, signed his helmet and posed for multiple pictures. It had to be an awesome experience for the kid, getting a chance to meet one of his heros.

The jokes will continue to pour in about Wilson’s cheesy video. We’ll all continue to enjoy moments like the one Allen provided. But, at the end of the day, we love the way Wilson operates on and off the field.