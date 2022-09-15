Chargers vs. Chiefs: Time, Channel, How to Watch Thursday Night Football

Who’s ready for some weeknight football? Thursday Night Football returns for Week 2 in the NFL, making its debut on Amazon Prime Video for the 2022 season as the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record after winning their respective openers. The Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 while Kansas City cruised to a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football this week:

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung KC Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes (51-13 overall record)

Patrick Mahomes (51-13 overall record) LAC Starting QB: Justin Herbert (16-17)

Justin Herbert (16-17) Spread: Chiefs -4

This one should be a lot of fun from Arrowhead Stadium!

There was a lot of hype about the opening week of the NFL season — particularly in a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. That game turned into a clunker, though.

Buffalo dominated the reigning Super Bowl champions in a 31-10 victory. Josh Allen threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and added 56 rushing yards and a score on the ground in the win.

The Rams ended the game with just 243 yards of total offense and managed just one touchdown in the opener. Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed three interceptions in his 2022 debut.

While Week 1 turned out to be a pretty thrilling opening weekend across the NFL, the Thursday night showdown proved to be a dud. Hopefully this week’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs provides a few more fireworks than we saw last Thursday.