Chargers vs. Colts: How, When to Watch Monday Night Football

Week 16 of the NFL season was one of the most stretched out of the season. Thanks to the Christmas holiday, games started on Thursday, continued into Saturday and Sunday and will conclude with Monday Night Football.

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been wildly different seasons for the two franchises, with the Chargers in the playoff picture and the Colts eliminated from the postseason.

On paper, the Colts might be outmatched. This is the NFL, though, and anything is possible. Here’s how to tune into the final game of Week 16:

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. CT

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: ESPN

Spread: Chargers -3.5

There’s actually quite a bit on the line on Monday Night Football this week. Well, at least for the Los Angeles Chargers.

With a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, the Chargers would clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018. It would also secure a winning record in the regular season, regardless of what happens in the final two games of the year.

Really, the Colts are just hoping to play spoiler. With no playoff chances left, Indianapolis is basically playing the role of villain and can prevent the Chargers from locking up that postseason berth for at least another week.

Most fans around Indianapolis would probably rather see the Colts lose to improve their draft position.

After Monday’s game, there are just two weeks remaining in the NFL’s regular season. The Chargers close out the year with games against the Rams and Broncos. Indianapolis will end the year against the Giants and Texans.