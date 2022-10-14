Charissa Thompson Reveals She Was Involved in Scary Car Crash

Amazon Prime “Thursday Night Football” host Charissa Thompson revealed Thursday that she was recently involved in a scary car accident.

Thompson shared photos of the crash on her Instagram story, via the New York Post. Thompson said that she was grateful to be able to walk away from the crash.

“I’m saying this because @mercedesbenzusa saved me today,” Thompson said. “I was able to walk away and for that I’m forever grateful. No this isn’t an ad. This is true appreciation for a company I have always loved … even more than ever.”

Thomson, 40, wears many different hats. She anchors “Fox NFL Kickoff” ahead of every NFL Sunday on the network. In addition, Thompson co-hosts the “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast with fellow Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews.

This story is developing…