Charles Barkley Absolutely Roasts LeBron James & the Lakers in Viral Rant: WATCH

The “Round Mound of Rebound” has some strong thoughts about Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Charles Barkley recently uncorked a viral rant about the NBA superstar and his underachieving squad in an awesome viral rant almost as entertaining as his whacky golf swing.

When LeBron James jettisoned the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers beginning with the 2018-2019 season, many folks expected the classic showtime Lakers to be back. Fans expected the iconic franchise to return to the dynasty days of the Kobe and Shaq era. Instead, the whole ordeal has been disappointing, to say the least. The team won an NBA Championship in 2020, but it came with a caveat. That win came amidst unusual circumstances during the pandemic when games were played without fans and in a bubble.

At this stage in his career, LeBron also seems to have assumed the role of general manager for the Lakers franchise, exuding his influence on personnel decisions more so than a typical player. It’s a privilege he’s conceivably earned, given that he’s arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. However, what’s not up for debate is that his run with the Lakers has certainly not lived up to the hype. That’s something that NBA Hall of Famer, big-time media personality, and notorious trash talker Charles Barkley has apparently had enough of.

Charles Barkley Roasts LeBron James & The Lakers For Underperforming

Never one to be shy about sharing his thoughts, Barkley recently unleashed on LeBron and his team, voicing his frustration over the fact that he has to keep talking about the Lakers no matter how bad they suck.

As previously reported by Outkick, the Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night dropped their record to a paltry 11-16. However, sports media continues to cover the team like they’re still a legitimate threat to take home the title this year. Well as his comments during halftime of the game made clear, Ole Chuck ain’t having it no more.

“The Lakers stink. They all forcing us to show them all the time like they gonna be good, the NBA. It’s a conspiracy, and then we got all these clowns on TV that have to talk about them every day. It’s a conspiracy. We have to talk about the Lakers. The Lakers are awful … For some reason, these morning talk shows and us, we have to show the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink,” Barkley said.

"The Lakers stink. [The NBA] forcing us to show them all the time like they're going to be good. There's a conspiracy."



— Charles Barkley#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/SRxLJJcNl2 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 14, 2022

Charles Barkley makes a good point. If a lesser-known franchise led by a player without the name recognition of LeBron James played like the Lakers, there’s just no way the team would receive so much perpetual love from the media. The 37-year-old hoops legend is in the twilight of his on-court career. Though his stats are still good he simply can’t put a franchise on his back and carry them to postseason success like he used to be able to. It might be good for the sport as a whole if the media instead started spending more time covering some of the bright young superstars around the league actually vying to lead their teams to the promised land this season.