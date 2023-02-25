Charles Barkley Accidentally ‘Kills’ Fellow NBA Legend

You might be shocked to hear this, but Charles Barkley had another slip up on national television. This time, he accidentally buried fellow NBA legend Isiah Thomas.

During Thursday’s NBA on TNT, the studio crew showed highlights of the Pistons-Magic game, a contest Detroit lost 108-106. With the loss, the team dropped to 15-45 on the year.

Barkley, known for saying whatever the hell he wants during the show, then insulted Detroit. He also prematurely put Thomas in a casket.

“I tell you what, Isiah Thomas is rolling over in his grave watching these Pistons play,” Barkley said.

Thomas isn’t rolling over in his grave, but he might not be too thrilled with how his former team is performing, although not much was expected from Detroit this season.

Thomas is one of the all-time greats in the history of Pistons basketball, and the NBA. He spent his entire career in Detroit (1981-94), earned 12 All-Star appearances and won a pair of NBA championships.

It’s been a busy week behind the microphone for Barkley, who also went viral for roasting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during the All-Star Game.

Charles Barkley Calls Out Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Charles Barkley didn’t have a filter at this year’s All-Star Game … not that he usually has one anyway. But the NBA analyst had no trouble calling out the Warriors to Draymond Green’s face.

During the game, Green mentioned that a lower-seeded playoff team could make a deep run in the postseason this year. It was supposed to be a compliment to the depth of the league.

Barkley chimed in quickly, dismissing Golden State’s chances of getting back to the Finals.

“I hate to say it, but the Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley said.

“That’s crazy. You said that last year,” Green responded. “But we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Barkley chirped back, “Y’all are cooked now. Y’all are done. I’m telling you, y’all are done.”

At the time, the Warriors sat in the ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record. They may not be “cooked,” like Barkley suggested, but the hopes of repeating as NBA champions are in serious jeopardy.