Charles Barkley Addresses Strained Relationship with Michael Jordan, Last Thing Jordan Said to Him

The strife between former friends and NBA superstars Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan has been fairly well documented for the last few years.

But Barkley was asked on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about what it would take to re-establish the relationship between the two Hall of Famers.

“That would be on his end,” Barkley said. “He was my best friend at the time, and I love the guy and I missed the guy. But I got to do my job. What I said was — first of all, I don’t think it’s fair for me to critique other GMs and coaches and have a double standard. That goes back to the Skip Bayless thing. You can tell the guys he liked and guys he disliked. I think I’m fair to everybody.”

The cause of the division was Barkley criticizing Jordan’s job as a general manager and questioning whether he would be successful in the long run.

“I said, I don’t know if he’s ever going to be successful because of the people around him,” Barkley said. “I think he hires too many of his friends. Because your friends don’t ever tell you no. The hardest thing about being famous is — because you’re paying all the bills, they’re on your private jet — they’re not gonna tell you when you’re doing something wrong. He was struggling as a general manager at running a team and I said, I don’t know if he’s ever gonna be successful because the people around him I’m never gonna tell him no, and like, don’t draft that dude. We need to trade that dude, blah, blah, blah.”

Charles Barkley Relays Last Thing Michael Jordan Said to Him

After making those statements, Barkley said he received a call from Jordan. Jordan was not happy about what was said about him, and let Barkley have it.

They haven’t spoken since that day.

“He went ballistic,” Barkley said. “He called me and that’s the last thing I heard was, ‘m**********r . F**k you. You’re supposed to be my boy.’ I said, man, I gotta do my job. We haven’t spoken since that night. It was probably close to 10 years ago.”