Charles Barkley Clears the Air on Interest in Joining CNN, Calls it a ‘Sh-t Show’

Could the beloved Charles Barkey be dipping his toe outside of the sports world? According to some recent reporting, the rotund star of TNT’s Inside the NBA show is considering moving over to CNN to appear on a new show. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Puck News is reporting that CNN has inquired about adding Gayle King and Charles Barkley to their network as they look to reshuffle their programming.

“Puck reported CNN was interested in adding Barkley and King to their lineup, but did not state that it was for a tandem project,” wrote Marchand. He also wrote that Barkley admires King and is considering CNN possibilities because of her.

“They are trying to pair Gayle King and me. We don’t have anything set in stone. I’m only considering it because of my respect for Gayle,” said Barkley. However, if CNN wants him to host a daily show, Barkley definitely won’t consider it. “That is never going to happen,” Barkley said when asked if he’d want to host a daily show with CNN.

So, it would not be a daily show and it would also not be Barkley on his own, since he apparently wants to be part of a team, similar to the current setup on Inside the NBA. “Charles Barkley is only considering a CNN show because he could have his own TV news version of a super team,” the Post also reported.

Barkley calls CNN a “sh*t show”

Where did this sudden consideration for CNN come from for Barkley? Well, after all, CNN and TNT are owned by the same company, WBD. Barkley recently inked a long-term deal with them to remain on Inside the NBA. However, he sees what a mess CNN is at the moment and says he’d like to offer a helping hand to a fellow WBD network.

“I just want to help the company because obviously it is a sh*t show right now. Anything I can do to help,” said Barkley, according to Awful Announcing.

Barkley won’t head to CNN anytime soon, though. Even if he signs on, Barkley committed to NCAA Tournament and NBA Playoffs coverage for the 2023 spring and summer. A move over to CNN for any sort of show would take place this fall at the earliest. At least, that’s what the Post is reporting:

“If the partnership with (Gayle) King were to come to fruition, it likely would not be until the fall, at the earliest. Right now, Barkley is preparing for the NCAA Tournament, which will be followed by the NBA playoffs.”

Sounds like a lot of smoke. But we’ll see how it turns out once Barkley is done with his basketball duties for the year.