Charles Barkley Explains Why He Always Carries A ‘Big Bar Of Soap,’ Floors Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith

On a recent edition of TNT’s Inside the NBA studio show starring Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Ernie Johnson, they showed a clip from Barkley and Johnson’s podcast The Steam Room, where a question from a caller into the show took a very strange turn when Chuck revealed his soap ritual at hotels.

You really can’t do the video justice. So it’ll be posted lower down and you can read the hilarious conversation between Ernie and Charles right here:

(C – Chuck | E – Ernie)

Caller: “Hi Sir Charles. If you drop soap on the floor, is the soap dirty or is the floor clean?”

Chuck: “I think soap is always clean.”

Ernie: “What if you drop a bar of soap into a sandbox?”

C: “See, now you’re just making up stuff. You know I travel with my own soap. You knew that didn’t you?”

E: “No.”

C: “I travel with a big bar of soap. I love soap.”

E: “Why? Are you afraid that it’s not going to be in the hotel? Is there a reason dermatologically you need a specific soap?”

C: “No. Because these hotels started being cheap. Those bars ain’t big enough. Because I almost have a couple accidents with the soap in hotels.”

E: “Uhhh, in what way?”

C: “Well, when I was washing a part of my body I almost had a little incident.”

E: “What the heck are you talking about?”

C: “I almost had an incident with those little bars of soap.”

E: “Almost lose it?”

C: “I almost lost it and I was like WHOOO, that’s too close for comfort! So now I travel with my own big bars of soap.”

Full clip right here:

This Chuck story is wild 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tePSr5A5mo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2023

TNT crew has a field day with Barkley’s story

After playing that clip for the entire TNT crew the other night, Shaquille O’Neal absolutely lost his mind in a cloud of laughter. The seven-footer was wiping tears and shaking his head as he chirped, “We’re going to get kicked off the air!” After more laughing, Shaq wanted some clarification. “Hold on Chuck, what happened with the soap?”

Kenny Smith butted in to say, “Don’t go there. I got so many jokes, I don’t wanna get in trouble.” Barkley simply responded, “I almost lost the bar of soap. They keep making them hotel bars so tiny.”

“Lost it where, Chuck?” asked Shaq, trying to goad him to admitting what everyone one set was thinking, but Charles Barkley just smiled and hid behind his cup of coffee as the gang continued making fun of him before moving on to their next segment.