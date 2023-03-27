Charles Barkley Fires Latest Jab in Feud with Former Best Friend Michael Jordan

There’s nothing wrong with a friendly feud. However, things have seemingly run deeper than that when it comes to the tiff between NBA Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.

Still, Chuck remains firm in his stance that he did nothing but maintain his integrity when discussing the issues between him and Jordan on 60 Minutes. He said it’s his job as a commentator to not show anyone any favoritism, even his ‘best friend’.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were best friends until Barkley criticized Jordan’s management of his NBA team. The friendship ended, and they haven’t spoken in years.



"He's got my number," said Barkley, who refuses to be the first to apologize.

“What I said is I think he don’t have enough people around him that is gonna tell him no. And he got really offended. And we haven’t spoken,” Charles Barkley said. “But I’m going to do my job. I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend.”

Barkley, as a commentator and analyst on TNT, is in a unique position to cover and discuss players he’s likely familiar with in the basketball world. That’s the case with Michael Jordan considering he’s the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

With that said, Chuck isn’t budging an inch when it comes to the feud considering his position and how MJ’s own personal reaction to it. If Jordan ever wants to make things right, Charles Barkley says he knows where to find him.

“I got an ego too,” said Barkley. “You can be great at something but that doesn’t give you the right to be a jerk. He’s got my number.”

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Hilarious Mistake While Praising Florida Atlantic

Charles Barkley tried to heap immense praise to Florida Atlantic following its 79-76 victory over Kansas State in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Things quickly went off the rails for Barkley, as they typically do when he’s on the TBS/TNT broadcast. Barkley stumbled over his words as he contemplated the best way to describe the magnitude of Florida Atlantic’s victory — a program which had made it to the tournament just once since its inception in 1988.

The result was the flub of a popular phrase, and a set consisting of Ernie Johnson, Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Kenny Smith in laughter.

Charles Barkley tries to give Florida Atlantic serious praise and it quickly goes off the rails, once again making Clark Kellogg laugh hysterically.

“It’s not just tonight,” Barkley said, via Awful Announcing. “It’s incredible what they’ve accomplished. Tonight was the final cher-care-cream on the cake I guess you could say.”

It appears that Barkley mixed up the idiom ‘cherry on top’ with ‘icing on the cake’, combining the two. Eventually, with the help of his colleagues, Barkley found the words he was looking for and said it correctly.

“Icing on the cake!” Barkley said.