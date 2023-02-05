Charles Barkley Gives Surprising Take on Tom Brady vs. LeBron James

Charles Barkley was on the Dan Patrick Show this past week and was asked who had the better career: LeBron James or Tom Brady?

The Basketball Hall of Famer went with the football player.

“Tom Brady,” Barkley said. “I think that we should appreciate Tom Brady more. You know Dan, I’m gonna explain why.”

Barkley’s top reason for choosing Brady was his remarkable record in Super Bowl games.

He also cited the highlighted drama of one game playoffs in the NFL as another feather in the Brady cap.

“Number one, 10 Super Bowls is incredible,” Barkley said. “But the thing that’s crazy — why I put football accomplishments ahead of basketball accomplishments — is every game in the NFL is a one game you out and you’re done. Yeah, good point. If you got Kareem, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe, LeBron Michael…But to have every game be a game seven. Every game in the NFL is a game seven. No matter how great your regular season was to have every game be the end of your season, and for this man to make it to 10 Super Bowls and win seven is one of the greatest accomplishments in history.”

Charles Barkley says Tom Brady’s career is ‘unparalleled’

To wrap up his argument, Barkley then looked at the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and compared it to Brady.

“I think what Tom Brady accomplished, his career is unparalleled,” Barkley said. “As great as Pat Mahomes is, if he wins the Super Bowl, he’s only got two! He’s only got two, Dan! Think about that. And I love Pat. Even though I’m going with my Eagles, and I love Travis Kelce. If they win, he will only have two. He got to get another handful.”