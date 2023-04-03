Charles Barkley, former Hall of Fame basketball player, joined two great women’s hoops players, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, on their show as a guest during the NCAA Women’s National Title game. However, Chuck couldn’t stop raving about another sport: golf. Despite the thrilling national championship game the show was simulcasting, Barkley was all excited about The Masters later this week.

Chuck even added that he’s ready to get back out on the course, since golf is practically a daily ritual for him during the warmer months of the year.

“I’m so excited to be playing good golf again. Golf is the most addictive thing I’ve done in my life,” Barkley praised of the sport. “I love to play. I play every day at home. And I’m getting ready to get into my binge of golf season because we don’t go to work in the day. So I play every day for the next six months basically. I love the game.”

That’s some heavy-duty worship of the game of golf from Charles Barkley. It figures, a golf fan as big as himself is over-the-moon excited about The Masters this upcoming weekend. “I can’t wait for the Masters next week. The Masters is just amazing and I’m really looking forward to it,” Barkley added.

Starting this Thursday on April 6, the 2023 Masters will tee off with the final round likely finishing up on Sunday evening. You can bet that Charles Barkley will be glued to the television screen for all of the action. Only after he gets his own 18 holes in first, of course.

Charles Barkley Hopes a LIV Golfer Wins the Green Jacket

His last comment came way out of left field. After saying he’s excited for the event, Barkley admitted that he’d like to see a player from the LIV tour win the event. Quite the take from the NBA analyst, that’s for sure.

“And you know what I’m really hoping for? I’m hoping a LIV golfer wins the Masters,” said Barkley. “That would be perfect. I want to see one of the LIV guys win the Masters.”

Perfect…if you’re hoping for a circus surrounding the event. Most golf purists are in total disgust of the LIV and want to see golf’s old guard and the PGA fend off this new-age tour. They certainly won’t like to hear that Charles Barkley is rooting for a LIV representative to grab the green jacket.