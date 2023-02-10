Charles Barkley is Now in Negotiations With CNN

While NBA fans love him on the TNT crew, Charles Barkley might be switching lanes here soon. At least, if CNN has something to do with it. The 24/7 news network is apparently hoping to bring Sir Charles on for his own primetime news show.

Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN has been looking for some new on-air talent. The network already has a slate of news, entertainment, comedy, and more. Charles Barkley would be part of that if Licht can land the talent.

According to a report from Puck.news, CNN really wants the Round Mound of Rebound. It has been proven on TNT that people love Barkley. But can he do the same thing on his own, without a cast of Shaq, Ernie, and Kenny?

“Chris is having conversations with dozens of culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of news, sports, entertainment and comedy,” a CNN spokesman said.

There are a number of other programs already out there that make CNN think they can find the same success with Charles Barkley. When you look at the podcast and interview landscape, it is clear what is working.

Casual, laid back and not too serious conversations that generally lead to interesting answers away from the usual media training

What About Charles Barkley on TNT?

Here is the great thing about the Charles Barkley rumors, his role at TNT is safe. There is a way to put the former NBA great on a new show that won’t interfere with his usual jobs. That Warner Bros. umbrella makes things like this easy.

The only thing that doesn’t seem to make sense is the format. Barkley doesn’t seem like the kind of guy that can just go off on his own. He works great as he bounces off his cohorts on TNT, but what happens when he is in charge of moving the conversation forward?

There is no doubt that Charles Barkley is a media hit. Fans love him, he gets big laughs. When he has to, he’s able to actually talk details about basketball and other subjects. Perhaps we will get a whole new side of Sir Charles than we have ever seen before.