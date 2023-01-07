Charles Barkley Kept Mocking Skip Bayless and His Feud With Shannon Sharpe on ‘Inside the NBA’

Is there anyone more entertaining in sports commentary than Charles Barkley and the rest of the ‘Inside the NBA‘ crew? The Round Mound of Rebound has turned himself into quite the irreverent analyst. He knows game, and I’m not just talking basketball.

The latest victim of Charles Barkley’s antics and jokes was Skip Bayless. We all saw how Shannon Sharpe and Skip yelled back and forth this week. That Damar Hamlin tweet is going to hang over Skip’s head for a while.

It wasn’t just once, it was time and time again on last night’s edition of ‘Inside the NBA.’ Ernie tried to get him to stop, but he wouldn’t.

Here's a compilation of Barkley trolling Skip Bayless last night on Inside the NBA pic.twitter.com/uRUR6laK8y — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) January 6, 2023

Barkley is not afraid to say anything. Ever. He’s one of the most honest and straightforward celebrities in sports. That’s a big part of why people love him and why they hate him, too. You’re either a big fan or you mute the TV when he comes on the screen.

Over the years, he’s earned the scorn of a lot of folks. Michael Jordan, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Shaq for a while, and thousands of viewers at home.

But what are you gonna do here? Not take Charles Barkley’s side? You saw that Skip Bayless tweet. And besides, it’s absolutely hilarious.

Charles Barkley and ‘Inside the NBA’ Never Change

Through all of its faults, ‘Inside the NBA’ has been one of the most consistently entertaining sports shows on television. It is truly an art that they do week in and week out. The NBA is a long and grueling season. You have to love the sport to do what they do.

When moments like this happen, it just reminds me of past hilarities. Shaq has always loved to clown on NBA players. His ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ segment is legendary in basketball. However, I think Charles Barkley is the one who brings it all together.

No matter what, Barkley adds something to every joke and bit that the show has. Sometimes his witty responses fall flat, make no sense, he stumbles over his words – he doesn’t care though. And it makes it even better when he lands solid jabs like he did against Skip this week.

Don’t come at Sir Charles. Don’t make a fool of yourself. He’s going to rebound that embarrassment and put it back in with two hands.