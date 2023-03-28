Charles Barkley Calls Kevin Durant an ‘Abject Failure,’ Durant Fires Back

Charles Barkley never hid his feelings on Kevin Durant, particularly over the last few years. The NBA Hall of Famer fired again and said Durant was an “abject failure.”

As he usually does, Durant fired back at the popular NBA studio analyst. Can we just get these two in the ring already to settle their differences?

In a 60 Minutes interview, Barkley called out Durant’s sensitivity to criticism.

“He’s very sensitive,” Barkley said regarding Durant. “Great player. He’s part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?”

Durant had just about enough of Barkley after the latest comments.

“This ain’t gettin’ tiring chuck?,” Durant responded on Twitter. “I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

Barkley elaborated on his criticism of Durant. Most of it has to do with the comparison of Durant with other all-time greats and winning championships.

“He’s an all-time great,” Barkley said. “But when it comes to being mentioned with some of these other guys, he’s going to have to win a championship where he’s the leader of the team, and he’s the best player. But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure.”

Charles Barkley Calls Kevin Durant ‘Miserable’

The former Sixer, Sun and Rocket took it a step further with Durant. Barkley dove deeper into Durant’s psyche.

“He seems like a miserable person, man,” Barkley said. “I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Barkley referred to the criticism of Durant when he left the Thunder to join the Warriors. It was an instant success for Durant, who’s a two-time NBA champion and Final MVP.

But many called Durant out for jumping on the bandwagon of a 73-win Warriors team that came up short a year before he arrived.

Since Barkley and Durant can’t hide their public feud, there’s no way this goes away anytime soon, correct?

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets experiment didn’t work out but if he wins a title in Phoenix, maybe Barkley could change his tune.