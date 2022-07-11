Charles Barkley Loses Bet to Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in Celebrity Golf Tournament, Donates $25,000 to Charity

Set to play in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this past weekend, Charles Barkley made a bet with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If Barkley finished better, Rodgers would let him cut off his man bun. If Rodgers finished better, Barkley would donate $25,000 to a charity.

It is well-documented that NBA legend and television analyst has lost millions of dollars gambling over the course of his life. So what’s another $25,000?

And wouldn’t you know it – Rodgers won. The Green Bay Packers’ star finished ninth, while Barkley ended up in 74th place. Rodgers chose his hometown charity North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, California.

Considering Barkley typically chokes away money to casinos and sportsbooks, this is a much more commendable reason for losing a bet. Plus, Rodgers needs to keep the man bun to tie in the look with his brand-new tattoo.

While Charles Barkley was way down the leaderboard, Aaron Rodgers capped his weekend at the American Century Championship with a bangarang eagle putt on the 18th hole (disregard the @GolfChannel caption, it was not a birdie putt). He shot -4 on the final four holes, which helped him move into the top 10. If not for the late-round charge, the 38-year-old would have finished around 20th place instead.

Aaron Rodgers finished his @ACChampionship appearance by draining a birdie putt from Green Bay!



Meanwhile, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finished in 21st place. How hilarious would it have been if Rodgers could not beat him out? Considering what Brett Favre said last week about how he thinks wideout Devante Adams is going to struggle with Carr under center rather than Rodgers.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took home the tournament title. He defeated longtime MLB starting pitcher Mark Mulder and NHL star Joe Pavelski in a playoff. It is Romo’s third time winning the event, which he previously did in 2009 and 2018. Mulder won three consecutive titles from 2015-2017.