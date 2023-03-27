Charles Barkley on the State of College Basketball: ‘It’s a Travesty and a Disgrace’

Charles Barkley is a bit of a college basketball traditionalist. He came out of the era where defense was darn near violent, and most teams came down the court and pounded the ball down low with their big man. And in his day, college players did not get paid. In an interview, Barkley claimed that something beautiful was being ruined by allowing these student-athletes to be paid.

“It’s a travesty and a disgrace,” said Chuck. “I’m so mad now how we can mess up something that’s so beautiful. We can’t pay all these players.”

Then, during the middle of the interview, a voice-over surged in to explain to the audience what Barkley meant by his statement.

“Translation: Barkley hates the new wild west of college sports, where players go to the schools that can bid the highest,” bellowed the random voice-over guy. The clip then cut back to Barkley himself explaining why he hates this new “wild west” of collegiate athletics.

“In the next three to five years, we’re going to have 25 schools that are going to dominate the sports because they can afford players. And these schools who can’t afford or won’t pay players are going to be irrelevant,” claimed Barkley. Except, he may have picked the wrong time to hammer that message home. Because basically none of the Final Four teams remaining are traditional powers. Sure, UConn has won a handful of titles in the last few decades. But they aren’t a powerhouse on the scale of the top blue bloods. You know, the programs that would seem to have the most money.

Is Chuck talking crazy?

FAU definitely isn’t heading to Houston because of the bags of cash they handed their players. Dusty May’s team is just stock full of talented guards with plenty of continuity. And San Diego State has had most of their players since before the NIL rules were even put in place. Meanwhile, UConn was left outside the top-25 to start the year and Miami returned basically the same team that went to the Elite Eight — but plus one guy who, yes, needed some NIL motivation to end up with the ‘Canes.

For the most part, the 2023 NCAA Tournament reflected the opposite of Charles Barkley’s beliefs. That with money now a major roster-building factor, the rich programs would dominate while the littler ones suffocate. Instead, this year’s Final Four features two mid-major clubs, a Miami program that’s never made a Final Four and a UConn team that hasn’t gotten out of the first weekend since they won the 2014 championship. Pretty unexpected group, if you ask anyone who filled out a bracket.

So no, there’s not redundancy at the top of college hoops. A year after the Final Four court in New Orleans was soaked in blue bloods, this time around, no historically elite programs are still in the mix. The NCAA Tournament is nothing if not unpredictable.

Charles Barkley has every right to not like the new NCAA sports landscape. He doesn’t have to give a nickel of his own vast earnings to any NIL collective. Not even to his alma mater Auburn. But NIL deals will continue to happen and college athletes will be paid. Does he really think that will derail the product on the court and destroy the competitive balance? Because that certainly doesn’t seem to be the case this spring.