Charles Barkley Reportedly in Discussions with Greg Norman to Join LIV Golf

Rumors have been swirling of late that TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley could be on the verge of joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Barkley not only confirms discussions are taking place, but will play in the circuit’s upcoming Pro-Am. LIV Golf’s next event is July 29-31 from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

“I’m going to play in the Pro-Am,” Barkley told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Charles Barkley said he had dinner with LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday. The “Inside the NBA” analyst sat down with Norman, where the two discussed the possibility of Barkley becoming LIV Golf’s newest broadcaster. Per Marchand, Norman is going to prepare a formal offer for Barkley.

Charles Barkley Would Be a Big Get for LIV Golf

Dan Patrick of the “Dan Patrick Show” originally confirmed Tuesday that the meeting would be taking place.

“Charles says he’s going to listen to them,” Patrick said. “I believe tomorrow night and decide what he’s going to do. And he might have to leave TNT, that’s why this is a huge deal. Charles knows that he may have to leave TNT to do this.”

Barkley, 59, recently told Drew Stoltz and Gary McCord on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio he would be foolish not to listen to LIV Golf. He cited the exorbitant amount of money the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit is handing out. Joining LIV Golf, however, could mean the end of Barkley’s two-decade tenure at TNT.

“I don’t even know if they’ll [TNT] let me do it,” Barkley said. “I might have to resign from TNT.”

Charles Barkley joined the network in 2000 and has since become one of the most popular analysts across any sport. According to Marchand, he is under contract at TNT for three years and $30 million.

If he signs on, Barkley will be the latest broadcaster to be poached from a major network. NBC‘s Arlo White has already made the move, while David Feherty is reportedly on his way.