Charles Barkley Reveals The ‘Best Thing’ That Happened In His Life

Charles Barkley revealed the best thing that ever happened to him in his life: playing in two Olympics with other basketball legends.

Initially, Barkley knew the Olympics were a big deal, but didn’t realize how big. He actually pointed out a moment when Team USA arrived on site.

It’s almost like Barkley was starstruck by his teammates.

“It was by far and away the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Barkley said on the Bird and Taurasi Show. “To be honest with y’all, we didn’t know how big it was going to be. We knew it was going to be the Olympics but when we got there, we had 5,000 people outside the hotel every day watching us get on the bus. We had thousands of people on the highway when we were driving to the games just holding up signs. Most of them had Michael (Jordan), Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird — there was a couple other guys that had a sign — but most of them were Bird, Magic and Michael.

“We had a police car, a motorcycle in front of the car, behind the bus, two on the side with machine guns, we had a helicopter above the bus. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever been a part of. But I tell people; representing your country is the coolest thing I’ve ever been blessed to do and I’m thankful I got to play in two Olympics. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me in my life.”

Charles Barkley Fires Latest Jab at Michael Jordan, Despite Olympics Memories

Barkley described the awesome moment at the Olympics with Jordan. But he fired another jab at his former best friend late in March.

“What I said is I think he don’t have enough people around him that is gonna tell him no. And he got really offended. And we haven’t spoken,” Barkley said. “But I’m going to do my job. I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend.”

Barkley, as a commentator and analyst on TNT, is in a unique position to cover and discuss players he’s likely familiar with in the basketball world. That’s the case with Jordan considering he’s the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

With that said, Chuck isn’t budging an inch when it comes to the feud. That considers his position and MJ’s personal reaction. If Jordan ever wants to make things right, Barkley says he knows where to find him.

“I got an ego too,” Barkley said. “You can be great at something but that doesn’t give you the right to be a jerk. He’s got my number.”