Charles Barkley Rips New NCAA President, Politicians During March Madness Broadcast

The opening up of pathways for student athletes to make money via NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) is the single largest change to collegiate athletics in the last several years. Student athletes were completely banned from making money off their NIL as of a couple years ago, and now, it’s practically a free-for-all after the Supreme Court roundly condemned the NCAA’s ability to prevent players from profiting off their own image.

The NCAA also has a new president that just took over who is more willing to play ball in the new NIL era. That man, Charlie Baker, recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Greg Gumbel and Clark Kellogg about what progress looks like on the NIL front as he begins his job as new NCAA president.

Baker’s answer:

“Trying to create what I would call consumer protection for families and student athletes around Name, Image and Likeness — which, one of the Athletic Directors referred to it as…the only thing that’s true about it at this point is everybody lies. So, I would love to create some transparency and accountability around that, so the families actually know what they’re getting into. And I would really like to see some sort of uniform standard contract, so that when somebody signs it, they know they’re signing the same sort of agreement everyone else did.

Baker also added that “there’s a fair amount of appetite to try and deal with this” in Washington DC, apparently. After all, Baker would know, since he is the former governor of Massachusetts.

However, when Baker’s interview with Kellogg and Gumbel was played for Charles Barkley, he threw a fit and demanded that politicians butt out of this issue and let “actual” basketball people handle the NIL stuff.

Charles Barkley condemns Americans politicians

“Did he say we’re going to ask the politicians to help us? See, that pisses me off already,” Barkley huffed at the rest of the CBS crew, before dishing out some controversial statements.

“Our politicians are awful people,” Chuck continued. “As I talked to Clark earlier, because I asked about your conversation…I would actually go to people who actually care about basketball. I would put a committee together. I would love for Clark to be on the committee, get some coaches, get some players together and let’s try to work this thing out. We can’t ask these politicians nothin’. Those people are awful people. Democrats and Republicans — they’re all crooks!”

Quite a statement on the current American political climate from the wise old Charles Barkley. He simply doesn’t trust politicians whatsoever and would rather let the actual people involved in the sport to come up with solutions for the NIL issues.