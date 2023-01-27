Charles Barkley Roasts LeBron James on NBA on TNT

LeBron James is actively redefining what longevity in sports looks like. The 38-year old Laker is putting up an absurd stat line of 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and seven assists on 50.7% shooting from the field in his 20th NBA campaign.

Now, after being selected to his 19th All-Star Game overall which ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time record, TNT’s Charles Barkley just couldn’t help himself to not poke fun at the aging legend amidst the announcement that he’d be an All-Star captain for the sixth straight season.

You can’t necessarily blame Chuck for this one, though. At times, it does feel like James is 96 years old, which makes what he’s currently doing in Los Angeles that much more ridiculous. You sometimes have to feel like James has to have been around for a century in order to justify how he has accomplished what he has to this point. Yet, here he is, still getting it done and still not looking as if he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections. Those were announced on Thursday on the NBA on TNT. As always, every NBA fan, analyst, and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.

TNT’s crew addressed the All-Star starters during the slate’s pregame show. That’s where Charles Barkley pointed to fan voting as the reason for some unreasonable starter selections. “People, we let the fans vote,” said Barkley, “look what happened last time they got to vote for president.”