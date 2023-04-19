The 2023 NBA Playoffs are just getting underway which can only mean one thing. One of the best shows in all of sports is reaching its peak form with the NBA on TNT. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaq, and Ernie Johnson put on a clinic on a nightly basis, regular season or postseason.

Hilarious moments occur throughout every single one of their broadcasts. Reoccurring usually gets the biggest reactions as well. One of everyone’s favorites is crew members racing Smith to the board from their desk.

On Tuesday, the unthinkable occurred — Barkley beat Smith in a foot race. In what looks to be from the three-point line and even up a few stairs, Barkley was able to touch the screen first. An incredible accomplishment that everyone in the studio was ready to celebrate.

Shaq had the best reaction of all. He went over the Barkley to not only give him a huge but jump up in down. You would have thought another NBA championship was being added to the locker. Or in the case of Barkley, his first-ever title.

Johnson was involved as well, while Smith could do nothing except accept defeat and take a seat at the top of the steps. As usual, pure gold from the NBA on TNT crew.

You can watch the full moment here.

CHUCKSTER BEATS KENNY TO THE BOARD! 🚨😭 pic.twitter.com/XVD8BSZ4yj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2023

Shenanigans like this one will continue throughout the entire NBA playoffs. While TNT does not own the rights to the Finals, they will be on the journey through the conference finals. Hopefully, the high jinx will be as hilarious as Barkley and Smith’s race into a celebration with Shaq.

Charles Barkley Signs Fresh Contract With TNT

Barkley has been open about retirement, stating he does not want to be on television for the rest of his life. However, Turner was able to lock him down to a new contract recently, signing him over a 10-year period.

If the broadcasting company does keep the rights to show NBA games, Barkley will have the potential of earning over nine figures over the course of the deal. In an era where media personalities can cost a pretty penny, Barkley is one that will be worth the price.

Barkley is not the only NBA on TNT crew who recently saw their contracts get re-upped. All three of Shaq, Smith, and Johnson got long-term extensions as well. When you have a good thing working, there is no reason to change it.