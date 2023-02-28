Charles Barkley Slams NBA Load Management, ‘Paying Bums’ Massive Contracts

It’s safe to say Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of load management in the NBA.

The Hall of Famer sounded off on the idea of players missing regular-season games during an appearance on First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith this week. It’s been a hot topic around the league for a few years now as players try to save their bodies for the playoffs. Last season, only five players played all 82 games even after the NBA cut down on the amount of back-to-backs.

Considering the contracts NBA players sign, Barkley called on them to play more during the regular season.

“It’s a huge issue,” Barkley said. “I love [NBA commissioner] Adam [Silver]. He’s a great guy, he’s a great commissioner. But I think what happened is, I think he kinda went overboard trying to take care of the players. …He’s trying to do everything possible to give these guys rest.

“Stephen A, I don’t think fans get mad if you’re making 30, 40, 50 million dollars if you play basketball every night. But you can’t make 30, 40, 50 million dollars and then sit out games. I think it’s disrespectful to the game, I think it’s disrespectful to the fans…These fans are paying their hard-earned money.”

Charles Barkley: NBA players should play more as league negotiates new media deal

Barkley said he’s looking out for the fans with his thoughts on load management. But he’s not just talking about the ones in the stands. He’s talking about the ones who watch on TV — especially since the NBA is working on a new media deal.

Between fans paying for tickets and the companies paying big money for media rights, Barkley said it’s on the players to be ready to play every day.

“What’s going to be crazy, in this next TV negotiating deal, we’re going to have guys making 70 or 80 million dollars a year,” Barkley said. “And [the fans] are going to say, ‘wait a minute, ‘you’re going to make 70 million dollars and you can’t play basketball three or four days a week?’… They fly private, they got the best medical stuff ever created.”