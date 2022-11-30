charles-barkley-speaks-out-on-rift-with-michael-jordan

After more than a decade of not speaking to one another, Charles Barkley is ready to squash the beef with Michael Jordan and be friends again. Barkley has talked about his relationship, or lack thereof, with the GOAT on multiple occasions recently. Perhaps there will be an end to this feud in the future.

This started when Charles Barkley brought up Michael Jordan on Tom Brady’s podcast. Of course, the division and backstory happened years and years ago. Two NBA greats that used to be seen in public together, golfing, and hanging out – no more.

Barkley said that it had been 10 years since the two spoke to one another. The former Phoenix Suns star apparently did something that offended MJ. It came down to a criticism that Barkley made regarding Jordan’s leadership with the Charlotte organization. An entire decade is a long time to hold a grudge.

After those comments on Brady’s podcast, Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report talked to the former All-Star forward to go a little deeper into it.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said, via NY Post. “But I’m going to do my job, first and foremost. Because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that.

“What I said was, ‘Michael’s got to surround himself with better people. And I worry about him being successful.'”

To put it simply, the Charlotte Hornets executive did not appreciate the words that his former friend had for him. To be fair, this was at the tail end of the Charlotte Bobcats name and identity for the team. It was no doubt one of, if not the worst organization in basketball.

Charles Barkley has no regrets about what he said about Michael Jordan’s team. After a decade of growth, it is clear that MJ has gotten it together. Still, Barkley was being as honest as he could be at the time.

“I had no problem saying it, and it was the truth,” he continued to Rooks. “And he took offense and he called me and it wasn’t a pleasant conversation and we haven’t spoken since then.

“I thought it would blow over, to be honest with you. And he’s stubborn – and I’m stubborn – and that’s it.”