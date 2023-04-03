Charles Barkley Stacks Caitlin Clark Up Against NBA Legend

Iowa star Caitlin Clark put on a fabulous showing at the women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four over this past weekend. Though her team ultimately came up a bit short, Clark dazzled the Dallas crowd with 70+ points and 15+ assists in the semifinal and final games. The Hawkeye hooper even has a former NBA great giving her props for her performance.

That man is Charles Barkley, Hall of Fame NBA player and beloved analyst for CBS and TNT. He’s been a big part of the men’s NCAA Tournament, but joined Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi during their live show that aired as a watch-a-long during the women’s title. During his appearance, Barkley was just in awe of the show Caitlin Clark put on in front of him.

Charles Barkley piles praise on Caitlin Clark

“Watching that young lady play is amazing. Her range is incredible,” said Barkley. Although, he thinks Clark’s passing and ability to control the tempo by pushing the ball ahead is perhaps her best strength. He also has a pretty honorable NBA player back from his generation that he’d compare Clark to.

“The thing I like about her, other than her scoring ability, is her ability to push the ball up the floor. The only man I’ve ever seen do that consistently was Jason Kidd. He always pushed the ball way ahead. A lot of point guards, they don’t want to pass that ball ahead. They want to hold it so they can get the assist. Jason Kidd and Caitlin are the two best I’ve seen. They don’t care about getting the assist. They push it way, way ahead and it makes it easy for the person who catches the ball, so they don’t have to go against the defense.”

Clark can just flat-out control games — whether that’s by knocking down threes, finding shooters off her own drives or just pushing the tempo and putting her teammates in positions to score off fast break. Few players, if any, have ever had the auteur type of leadership Clark does on defense. It’s a one-woman puppet show with that Iowa offense, and for good reason.

After a weekend of watching her score against the incredible length and athleticism of SEC powerhouses LSU and South Carolina, even Charles Barkley is giving this girl shoutouts. Heck of a career for Clark that women’s college hoops fans are hoping lasts for one more year. After coming up just short, perhaps she does decide to give it one more go in Iowa City.