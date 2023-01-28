Charles Barkley Weighs in on the Shannon Sharpe Encounter With Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

It’s been more than a week since Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies got into it on the court at a game against the Los Angeles Lakers right before halftime, but the opinions have not run dry — perhaps justifiably so. And former NBA great and current analyst Charles Barkley weighed in earlier in the week on NBA Today on SiriusXM.

The general rule of thumb Barkley employs: As a reporter or commentator on the NBA — or any league — you can’t be getting into it with players like that. While Sharpe quickly made amends with Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, and later apologized publicly for what he did, Barkley said some damage is already done.

“Reporters can never get into it with players. That’s my rule of thumb. Because we get paid to talk about these guys and if you — if you hate guys or don’t get along with guys, you’re going to be somewhat biased, whether you believe it or not,” Barkley said. “And television’s a very powerful vehicle. And you’ve got to be really careful. Because people believe everything we say, unfortunately. I’m not saying anybody was right or wrong, but I’m say as a guy who is on television, I can never get into it with the players. That’s just my rule of thumb.”

The altercation apparently began when Sharpe called out to Dillon Brooks that he was too small to guard LeBron James. Brooks took exception and things escalated from there, including a brief moment when Steven Adams stepped between Sharpe and Morant where neither Adams nor Sharpe appeared ready to back down.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed — despite a fire-breathing quote from Sharpe shortly after the standoff — and all seems to be well, now. But as Barkley cautioned, for any number of people are watching the cat might be out of the bag in thinking Sharpe can’t or won’t think highly of the Grizzlies, Morant or Brooks.

A wild scene broke out right around halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. As second quarter ended in Los Angeles, NFL legend and current Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe apparently started verbally sparring with Ja Morant, causing sparks to fly.

According to a number of reports, the Grizzlies bench rapidly cleared and confronted Sharpe. Initially in videos captured from the moment, Sharpe is seen jawing with Morant as Steven Adams stepped between the two.

Then Tee Morant — Ja Morant’s father — comes in and the whole scene escalated further.

Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. pic.twitter.com/iIpOnxDPiH — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 21, 2023

Arena security on hand came over and kept the peace, eventually escorting Sharpe away from the court for the time being. A wild scene that’s is sure to come back around once more.