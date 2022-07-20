Charles Johnson, Super Bowl-Winning NFL Wide Receiver, Dead at Age 50

Charles Johnson, a nine-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, passed away this week at the age of 50. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Johnson was selected 17th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1994 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Pittsburgh and caught 247 passes for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. His best season came in 1996, when he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark at the age of 24.

Twitter account Steelers Depot posted photos of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper the day after Johnson was taken as Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 1994.

After leaving the Steelers, Johnson joined the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons. He had 90 receptions for 1,056 yards and eight scores as an Eagle.

For the 2001 campaign, Johnson signed with the New England Patriots. He helped them win Super Bowl XXXVI with rookie Tom Brady at quarterback. In the AFC Championship Game, Johnson had two catches for 22 yards in a 24-17 win against his former Steelers squad.

After one more season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2002, Johnson called it quits after a nine-year professional career.

More on the Passing of Nine-Year NFL Veteran Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson was born and raised in San Bernadino, California. But after his playing career, he ended up in Wake Forest, North Carolina. He was recently working as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School. Fellow former Steelers – cornerback Dewayne Washington and running back Willie Parker – were also coaches for the Huskies during Johnson’s time there. So was St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt.

RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family. #RIPCJ #HuskyFamily pic.twitter.com/JUfkjELMMB — Heritage Huskies (@heritagehsfball) July 19, 2022

Johnson played on the Steelers – and in college at the University of Colorado – with quarterback Kordell Stewart. Steelers Depot posted a video of a 55-yard touchdown between the two on Monday, and Stewart had an ominous message in reply.