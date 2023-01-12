Sad news from the University of Southern California. Former Trojan Heisman winner, Charles White, has died at 64 years old. White was a tough college football tailback in his day. He was an All-American in the 1970s and won the Heisman Trophy while at USC.

While he was a Trojan, Charles White helped lead the team to the 1978 national championship. The report from USC says that White died after a battle with cancer in Newport Beach, California.

He was just the third USC Trojan to win the Heisman and is still the leader in career rushing yards with 6,245. He was a two-time All-American before he played nine seasons in the NFL.

Born in Los Angeles, California, White was destined to be a Trojan. He attended San Fernando High School and went on to play for USC from 1976-1979. As a running back, he was talented enough to play as a freshman. He racked up 858 yards in that first season, by far his lowest of any season.

Taken in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns with the 27th pick, White had to grind it out in the league.

Charles White The American Icon

There was a time when Charles White was a household name. His time at USC was during a heyday for the program. One where the cardinal and gold were the top standard in college football. As the best player on the team, the most exciting and electric, everyone knew White.

His first few years in the NFL were rough. He was with the Cleveland Browns and couldn’t get the production many expected him to get. After four years and averaging just 3.4 yards a carry, White made his way back to Los Angeles via the Rams. His old college coach, John Robinson had taken over there and saw the potential in the running back.

During his time with the Rams, he would rush for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987. He was the leading rusher in the NFL, a Pro Bowl selection, and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

After nine years in the NFL, Charles White retired at the age of 31 in the Spring of 1989. He would later be the running backs coach at his alma mater and would appear on TV with shows such as American Gladiators.

He will be missed by family, friends, and loved ones.