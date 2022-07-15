Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is Confident New Orleans Saints have Best Defense in the NFL

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is never one to lack confidence.

He certainly has confidence in his teammates as well and will go as far to say they’re the best group of players in the league. Appearing on Good Morning Football on Friday, Gardner-Johnson said the New Orleans Saints have the best defense in the NFL.

“Of course, I mean from first level, second level, third level,” Gardner-Johnson said, via NFL.com. “I mean, you got Cam [Jordan] and the front to pop it off, Shy [Tuttle], Marcus Davenport. Then you got Demario [Davis] in the middle calling all the shots. … You saw what they were doing last year with … Pete [Werner], [Kaden] Elliss, all those guys in the middle. Then the back end, bringing in the Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu].

“We just had a Super Bowl safety, two-time Super Bowl safety [Malcolm Jenkins] now we are bringing in another hometown hero, won a Super Bowl, Pro Bowler. So he knows, and we know what to expect. We’re just going to go out there and dominate and take advantage of the opportunity. Cause all this talent, why not? Can’t waste it.”

Do the New Orleans Saints have a Case for Being the Best Defense in the NFL?

Saying the New Orleans Saints have the best defense in the NFL may not be a bold opinion after listening to the names that Gardner-Johnson rattled off. Jordan, a seven-time Pro Bowler, owns 107.0 career sacks. Davis is a 2019 All-Pro and regarded as one of the finest inside linebackers in the league. Marshon Lattimore, a four-time Pro-Bowl selection, has 13 career interceptions.

Simply put, the Saints have impact players at every level of their defense. As Gardner-Johnson mentioned, how does one combat the retirement of one of their leaders in Jenkins? It’s simple: you bring in a Honey Badger.

Yes, indeed, Mathieu has come home. The New Orleans native and LSU alum signed a three-year, $28.3 million deal with the Saints this offseason. The 30-year-old safety makes New Orleans’ defense one of the best in the league on paper, after it ranked seventh in the league last season. The Saints’ defense was stingy against opposing teams, giving up just 19.7 points per game. That was 4th-lowest in the NFL.

Mathieu will play alongside Marcus Maye to make up the Saints’ new safety duo. In addition to Jenkins retiring after 13 seasons, fellow safety Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens on a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.