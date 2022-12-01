Cheez-It Unveils ‘Feelin’ the Cheesiest’ Hotel Stay for Select College Football Players: LOOK

Four college football players will get one of the cheesiest experiences of their lives. Thanks to the new world NIL has created in athletics, those selected student-athletes will get quite the opportunity.

Cheez-It has announced that four players participating in the company’s two bowl games — Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl –will be staying in the “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” hotel rooms. A rendering of that hotel room has also been released.

Omg. Four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms, per a Cheez-It NIL announcement. pic.twitter.com/WYEOkFt9Ba — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2022

“For years we’ve created absurdly satisfying game day experiences for fans, but this year we’re bringing the over-the-top excitement only Cheez-It can give directly to players,” said Cheez-It senior brand director Erin Storm. “By offering the cheeziest players the full Cheez-It experience via our first-ever NIL deal, we hope to take team spirit to the next level and give them a one-of-a-kind stay before a one-of-a-kind matchup.”

Who would’ve ever thought we’d see a snack food-themed hotel associated with college football? Times certainly have changed, that’s for sure!

Cheez-It has not yet selected participants for its two bowl games. We can’t wait to see which teams are going and the players who get to enjoy this incredible experience.

Get ready, college football fans, because even more changes are coming to the sport. The four-team College Football Playoff will go by the wayside, and we’ll soon see a 12-team bracket.

Standing in the way of a change was the Rose Bowl, which didn’t want to alter its traditional schedule. However, Sports Illustrated reported that Rose Bowl representatives were willing to “amend the contract,” allowing the opportunity for expansion.

Based on the new information, we’ll see the expanded playoff beginning in 2024. The six highest-ranked conference champions will receive an automatic bid and the next six highest-ranked teams will receive at-large spots.

The top-four conference champions will receive a first-round bye and the first round will be played at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team.

Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?