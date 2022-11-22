Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ Injury Situation Remains Mysterious

Looking for some clarity on Justin Fields’ injury status? Good luck. The Chicago Bears have provided very little insight into one of the most confusing situations happening in the NFL right now.

On Sunday, Fields sustained an injury to his shoulder in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. It happened near the end of the game, though he played the entirety of the contest. However, after the game, the second-year quarterback from Ohio State was carted off the field to be taken for further evaluation.

The confusing part? NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields sustained a dislocated shoulder. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio later reported that the quarterback did not suffer from a dislpocated shoulder.

Just a little confusion in reporting, right? Surely Bears head coach Matt Eberflus would clear it up. Wrong.

Eberflus told reporters this week that Fields is “day-to-day,” per the New York Post. However, he also didn’t rule out that the quarterback could’ve suffered a season-ending injury.

So, basically, nobody currently knows whether or not Fields will start this weekend against the New York Jets — or at any point in the remainder of the season.

Justin Fields Setting Records Despite Bears’ Struggles

Justin Fields’ second season in the NFL has been somewhat of a mixed bag. There’s no doubt the Bears are struggling, owning a 3-8 record through the first 11 games of the season. But he’s also setting some league records.

In last week’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, Fields threw for 167 yards, added 147 yards on the ground and accounted for four total touchdowns. It marked the first time in league history a player rushed for two touchdowns and passed for at least two scores while running for 100 yards or more.

That’s the definition of a dual-threat quarterback.

A week earlier, Fields set an NFL single-game record for quarterback rushing yards in Chicago’s 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 178 yards on the ground, breaking Michael Vick’s record of 173.

We’re crossing our fingers that we haven’t seen the last of Fields in 2022.