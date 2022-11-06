Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields Sets the Internet Ablaze With Two Insane Plays Back-to-Back

You know, over the season Justin Fields has really come into his own in the NFL. He’s really feeling it today in Chicago against the Miami Dolphins. The Bears are better when Fields is hitting on all cylinders. Today, he’s been tapping into some parts of his game that we haven’t seen since he was in college.

There were fans comparing Justin Fields to Lamar Jackson! Seriously, the quarterback is just doing it all right now and can do no wrong. He’s throwing deep balls to the endzone on a line and putting them right in the receiver’s hands. Then he’s tucking and running for 61 yards all the way to the house.

It doesn’t get better than this.

Even Justin fields was like “I don’t know how I did that either but we’re here” 😭 pic.twitter.com/0DpKlu2QOx — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields has had an up-and-down season with the Bears. However, if this game is any indication, then Chicago fans might have their quarterback. After years of uneasiness in the backfield, could this be the answer? If he keeps playing that well with his legs and arm, then the league is in trouble.

Fans Blown Away By Justin Fields

When you’re breaking records set by Michael Vick, you know that you are playing out of your mind. The fact that not even Cam Newton could break the quarterback rushing record is wild. Justin Fields decided he was going to do everything for his offense today and made it happen with 178 yards on the ground.

Couldn’t impress everyone, though. One fan had some words for the doubters after today.

“Lotta ‘football guys’ showing their ass when it comes to Justin Fields. He’s that guy. He can run and pass. The only things he can’t do are catch the ball for his receivers or overturn horrible non-PI calls.”

Another fan during the game noticed how few hits the quarterback was taking. The fewer hits, the better. So, why are people complaining about his running?

“Justin Fields may run for 200 yards and will have only taken 3 or 4 hits. He’s been so efficient with his running the last 3 weeks.”

If you can get 100+ yards rushing from the quarterback, then it doesn’t matter if he only has 123 yards passing.. most of the time. Unfortunately, the Bears were up against the mighty Dolphins offense. Tua lit up the scoreboard with his talented receivers and Miami won 35-32.