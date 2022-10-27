Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith Breaks Down in Tears After Learning of Robert Quinn Trade

The Chicago Bears (3-4) made a big move Wednesday — sending defensive lineman Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago received a fourth-round pick in exchange for Quinn. The trade doesn’t appear to be going over well in the Bears’ locker room, as linebacker Roquan Smith indicated that the loss of Quinn is a blow to the team. Shortly after the trade was made official, Smith met with the media ahead of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

Smith broke down in tears immediately before cutting his press conference short.

Here’s Roquan Smith reacting in the moment to the news of his teammate Robert Quinn getting traded to the Eagles:#Bears @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lRJT0QPY2H — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) October 26, 2022

“It sucks,” Smith said. “I’m going to take a second, if you don’t mind. I have a great deal of respect for that guy. Damn. Crazy.”

Smith, 25, is in his fifth season with the Bears. He requested a trade this past offseason before agreeing to play out the final year of his rookie contract. With the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, it is entirely possible that Smith gets shipped. The Bears, however, are just a half-game out of a playoff spot after dominating the New England Patriots in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.

Bears Make Undefeated Eagles Stronger

The Eagles (6-0), meanwhile, are an even stronger bunch with the addition of Quinn. The last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the Eagles had a need for another pass rusher after Derek Barnett tore his ACL in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro. The 32-year-old has racked up 102.0 sacks over the course of his 12-year career. Quinn recorded 18.5 sacks last season, but is in the midst of a down season. In seven games, he has just one sack to his name and eight tackles. The Eagles are tied for eighth in the league with 17 sacks this season.