Chicago Bears Linebacker Matt Adams Arrested, Charged With Misdemeanor Firearm Possession

A misdemeanor firearms possession charge led to the arrest of Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN. Police also cited Adams for having high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, violating the city’s municipal code.

Police discovered magazines, ammunition and a gun during a search of Adams’ car. Per the police report, Adams has a license for the gun but it is not valid in Illinois.

“Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams,” the Bears said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”

Per reports, Adams was standing near a car that had been reported stolen, leading to the initial search by police. He is not facing any charges relating to the vehicle.

Adams, 26, is entering his first season with Chicago. The linebacker spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. While in Indy, Adams played under then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is now the head coach of the Bears.

Adams played in 58 games with the Colts, making nine starts. He totaled 55 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Matt Adams’ Arrest the Second for Chicago Bears This Offseason

Matt Adams is the second newcomer to the Chicago Bears to find trouble with law enforcement this offseason. A reckless driving charge led to the arrest of wide receiver Byron Pringle in April. Police reportedly spotted Pringle doing donuts in his car on a public road.

Pringle’s incident occurred in Pasco County, Florida. The receiver became “confrontational” with police during the arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Per the report, he is also facing a suspended license charge.

Pringle pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This season will mark Pringle’s first with the Bears. The receiver spent his first three years playing with the Kansas City Chiefs. He totaled 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns during his time with the franchise.

Pringle is coming off his best season in Kansas City. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, all career highs.