Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney Says Quarterback Justin Fields ‘Wants To Take Over the League’

Justin Fields’ rookie campaign in the NFL brought injury, controversy and glimpses of stardom. Entering his sophomore season with an entirely new coaching staff and plenty of new faces on the offense, predicting the quarterback’s successes is a crapshoot.

Losing wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency to the Los Angeles Rams weakens an already less-than-impressive receiving corps. However, it opens the door for third-year receiver Darnell Mooney to stake a claim amongst the league’s best. But Mooney’s accomplishments in 2022 relies on the improvement and production of Fields.

Addressing the media at Chicago’s Lake Forest practice compound Halas Hall, Mooney made clear his confidence in the quarterback’s ability to make the jump, stating, “He wants to take over the league. He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He’s taken the stride to be there.”

And as the receiver enters a crucial season for his next contract, he’s trusting Fields to reach new heights with the former Tulane Green Wave standout by his side: “His success is my success. So, as long as he’s doing good, I’m doing good, we’re all doing good.”

Fields, Mooney: Match Made in Bears Heaven

The connection between Fields and Mooney stems from availability, but has since blossomed into a proper QB/WR relationship. Including workouts that seemingly never end because neither player wants to call it quits first, the shared passion to grow with an evolving league and young team bodes well for both players and the Chicago Bears.

The 2022 season is a fresh start for many in the organization. Lack of accountability and disregard for structure caused catastrophe for the previous regime of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. New GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’s entry to Chicago is a complete 180°.

Even with a roster considered one of the worst in the league, the opportunity for growth for Fields is endless. For Mooney, it begins and ends with the success of QB1. But with a strong bond between both players, things are trending up in Chicago for 2022.