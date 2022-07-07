Chicago Bears Wide Receiver David Moore Arrested After Falling Asleep In a Taco Bell Drive-Thru

A typical trip to Taco Bell often ends in regret followed by a nap. For Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore, the nap came first. Found asleep in the drive-thru of the fast food chain, Moore faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of firearms.

Police in Gainesville, Texas – Moore’s hometown – found the 27-year-old zonked out behind the wheel. With an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, officers searched the receiver’s Ford F250. Authorities found a package of THC edibles and three pistols. The trouble is the first of its kind for Moore.

The NFL journeyman has bounced around the league the last two years. After the Seahawks drafted David Moore with a seventh-round pick in 2017, he spent three seasons in Seattle. Signing a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the receiver failed to make the 53-man roster.

Jumping from practice squad to practice squad, the 27-year-old spent time with Las Vegas and Denver before finishing the season with the Green Bay Packers. The Chicago Bears signed Moore to a one-year deal as a depth receiving option.

Moore Joins List of First-Year Bears Facing Arrests

This isn’t the first case of legal trouble for an offseason signing of the Chicago Bears. Two weeks ago, police arrested former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matt Adams for misdemeanor firearm possession. Adams has a license for the weapon. However, the state of Illinois does not recognize the license’s validity.

Adams signed a one-year deal earlier in the offseason with his former defensive coordinator – now the head coach in Chicago – Matt Eberflus.

But there’s Moore. Shortly after signing a one-year contract with the Bears, police arrested former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle in Florida for reckless driving. Pringle became confrontational with officers leading to his eventual arrest. The wide receiver also had a suspended driver’s license, and to make matters worse, his son rode in the backseat.