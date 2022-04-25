Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested in Florida Doing Donuts in Hellcat With His Kid in the Car: Report

New Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle was arrested this weekend and charged with reckless driving after police spotted him doing stunts with his car.

TMZ reported that Pringle, the former Kansas City Chief, was driving his orange 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Saturday night and doing donuts. Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over. The police say that Pringle was burning rubber and doing donuts with his car on a public road. He had a young boy in the back seat. TMZ said the child was Pringle’s son.

When FHP checked Pringle’s license, it came back suspended. ESPN said that Pringle’s license had been suspended as of Feb. 10 for “financial responsibility.” It also received another suspension order for a failure to pay a traffic fine last month.

According to TMZ, Pringle became “confrontational” with the police, who arrested the receiver and took him to the county jail. This happened in Pasco County, Florida. The county is located in Central Florida along the Gulf Coast. Pringle grew up in Tampa, Fla.

Pringle signed with the Bears last month. He’s a receiver who also is an excellent return man. He spent his first four seasons playing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Pringle was a member of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV over San Francisco after the 2019 season. He also played in Super Bowl LV, a Kansas City loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

In his career, Pringle started eight games with the Chiefs, catching 67 passes for 898 yards and seven touchdowns. He notched 10 receptions and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s first two playoff games against Pittsburgh and Buffalo this past season.

He also averaged nearly 27 yards per kick return for his career.

Pringle came to the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from nearby Kansas State. As a Wildcat, he finished second in school history in career yards per catch (19.64) and sixth in both career kickoff-return average (27.6) and yards (1,076).

On March 20, Pringle signed a one-year contract with Chicago believed to be worth $4 million. As of late Sunday, the Bears hadn’t made a comment about Byron Pringle and his arrest.