CHECK IT OUT: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds Unveil Uniforms for MLB Field of Dreams Game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds unveiled their throwback uniforms, as the NL Central rivals are set to face off this coming Thursday, August 11 in MLB’s second annual Field of Dreams game. They will play in legendary Dyersville, Iowa in front of only 8,000 fans in an intimate setting.

The Cubs will sport a cream-colored uniform with navy blue piping around the neck, down the front and around the sleeves. Chicago’s logo is the one the franchise used from 1927-36, with a bear holding a bat at its waist, located inside of a red “C” with a navy blue outline. The cap is all navy blue to match, with a lone bear as the logo – no “C” at all.

The Reds will have white uniforms with dark blue pinstripes. Cincinnati’s featured logo on the chest is the one the franchise used from 1920-38, as “REDS” stands in the middle of a red “C” with a black outline.

In my opinion, the coolest part of the Reds’ entire getup is the cap. It also has dark blue pinstripes, but instead with a script “C” logo that is seemingly merged from a handful of the team’s early 1900’s marks. The distinguishing feature is a red band above the brim that goes all the way around the back. Very unique, very cool, very old school.

As usual, Chris Creamer of www.SportsLogos.net has an informative write-up on the threads. So, now that you have read our opinions, tell us what you think: Which team boasts the best throwback uniforms?

Can Reds and Cubs Repeat MLB Field of Dreams Fireworks?

It will be almost exactly one year since MLB’s first Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. It was a thrilling affair, as the White Sox led 7-4 entering the top of the ninth inning. But the Yankees mounted a huge rally to take the lead with four runs off of closer Liam Hendricks.

Then, with one runner on in the bottom of the ninth, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson stepped to the plate. He blasted a walk-off, two-run homerun off of New York closer Zack Britton. The dinger gave the White Sox a 9-8 win and provided a storybook ending to the evening.

Can the Cubs and Reds – who own two of the seven worst records in baseball – provide just as many fireworks? We will have the answer on Thursday night.