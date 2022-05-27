Chicago Cubs Put Position Player on Mound, He Makes History with Swinging Strike

The Cincinnati Reds are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the MLB so far this season. Up to this point, the Reds sport an overall record of 14-30 – a win percentage of 31.8%. Cincinnati has been the laughingstock of the sport this year, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

However, for one night at least, the Reds weren’t the worst team on the field. Taking on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Cincinnati completely dominated the game and recorded a 20-5 win. While the victory was mightily impressive, it wasn’t the part of the contest that stood out the most.

With the Cubs trailing by a boatload of runs late in the game, they decided to do something unique. Chicago shocked everyone and put a position player on the mound to pitch in the eighth inning. Andrelton Simmons, who is a standout shortstop, is certainly no pitcher. But the Cubs wanted to see what he could do – and who can blame them? They were getting beat regardless.

Although Simmons has reportedly thrown a ball 94 miles per hour from the shortstop spot, he didn’t quite reach that speed on the mound. Like, not even close – at all. Instead of using speed, Simmons took another approach by throwing nearly all breaking balls – one that topped just 45 mph. You can see the pitch for yourself below.

Not only was Simmons’ pitch out of the ordinary, but it also resulted in a strike on Cincinnati’s Kyle Farmer – as can be seen in the video. What’s even more impressive is the fact that Simmons made history with the throw. According to Codify Baseball, the “44.9 mph ‘slider’ was the slowest pitch to draw a swinging strike in baseball history.” That’s quite something.

Aside from Making History, Simmons Didn’t Have the Best Outing

Andrelton Simmons made history on Thursday, but his overall performance wasn’t the best. … By any means. In just one inning of work, Simmons allowed five earned runs on five hits. The Chicago Cubs used six different pitchers on the day and ultimately allowed 20 runs. That’s not good – at all.

The Cubs (18-26) are back in action Saturday against their crosstown rival White Sox (22-22) at Guaranteed Rate Field.