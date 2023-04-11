Last year, Wrigley Field ushers went viral when they stopped fans in the bleachers from forming a cup snake during Chicago Cubs games. It seems they’ve found a solution — and it’s a fun one.

Fans attending Cubs games this year can get a 26 oz. beer bat instead of a cup. That means instead of getting a 24 oz. large draft beer, fans can pay $30 for a plastic bat that, essentially, is also a souvenir cup.

For those who like to get an Old Style at Wrigley, it costs $15 to refill the beer bat, per The Athletic’s Jon Greenberg.

Yes the Wrigley beer bat is real and they will fill it with Old Styles pic.twitter.com/ZvQ3xDBEKG — Jenny Pfäfflin (@jennypfafflin) March 30, 2023

The beer bat is new to the Chicago Cubs, but it’s not new to the franchise. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans — Chicago’s single-A minor league affiliate — started selling them in 2021. They expanded to the triple-A Iowa Cubs last year, and now they’re taking on Wrigley Field with the MLB team.

Now, the beer bat is the fun way to enjoy an Old Style. And fans get a new souvenir with the purchase so they can have some fun, just like this guy.

How cup snakes and the ‘Bleacher Bums’ became a perfect match for the Cubs

The bleachers are as iconic as the ivy at Wrigley Field. The “Bleacher Bums” sit in the bleachers at Wrigley, and the term dates back to when the Cubs played exclusively during the day. Wrigley didn’t get lights until 1988 and the bleachers were always packed for day games — when people normally work. Hence, “Bleacher Bums.”

The beer flows well out there, too, which is why the cup snake quickly became a staple. They became more popular in recent years and gained plenty of attention last year when the Cubs took on the New York Mets.

SNY reporter Steve Gelbs made a trip to the bleachers and talked to fans about the snake. The segment went viral right away as fans put their cups together from the outfield wall on up toward the famous scoreboard.

“Guys, I have to tell you, this is not as easy as it looks,” Gelbs said. “I have been holding this up for about a half inning, arm’s killing me … if you let go, it all breaks apart and everybody boos you. So this is the bleacher activity out here, alright?”

Naturally, play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen told viewers how the snake starts and why fans might have so much fun with it.

“Well, it seems as though there has been a fair amount of consumption … which is the essential element of starting the cup snake,” Cohen said. “Without the consumption, there is no cup snake.”