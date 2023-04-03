Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Monday he is undergoing his final round of chemotherapy.

The White Sox played a video message from Hendriks on their scoreboard during the home opener against the San Francisco Giants and later posted it on Twitter.

A special message from Liam Hendriks: pic.twitter.com/kSE1bjBkZD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2023

“Happy Opening Day, Sox fans,” Hendriks said. “Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today. So, I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon.”

Hendriks, 34, announced on Jan. 8 that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He missed Spring Training, though he said he was “confident” he would return to the mound in the future. The White Sox declined to place him on the 60-day injured list — an encouraging sign that a return in 2023 was possible.

“He is making very good progress,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told the media, via ESPN. “While we don’t currently have a specific timeline available to share with you on his potential return, those of you that pay close attention to our roster will notice that we have not placed him on the 60-day IL, and that is on purpose.”

Hendriks has spent 12 years in the big leagues playing for five organizations. Hendriks emerged as one of the game’s best closers in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics, when he posted a dazzling 1.80 ERA and recorded 25 saves. He earned his first All-Star selection that season and followed it up with another impressive campaign during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Liam Hendriks Emerges as League’s Top Closer with White Sox

He inked a three-year, $54 million deal with the White Sox the following offseason. In two seasons in Chicago, Hendriks has posted a 2.66 ERA with 75 saves in 127 games. He has made back-to-back appearances in the MLB All-Star Game. His 75 saves are second only to Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox for most over that time span.

Reynaldo López has handled the closer duties in Hendriks’ absence. He’s struggled through two appearances — a 13.50 ERA in two innings of work in the opening series against the Houston Astros. After allowing one run and one walk on Opening Day this past Thursday, López surrendered two hits, two runs and two walks in Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park. He entered the game in the final frame with the White Sox leading by five runs.