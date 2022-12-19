Chiefs DL Chris Jones’ Water Bottle Goes Viral, NFL Fans Question His Drink Choice

NFL fans tuned into Sunday’s game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans needed to do a double take. When cameras panned to Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones rehydrating, the internet had some questions.

Late in the second quarter, Jones was seen talking with one of his coaches while the Chiefs trailed the Texans 14-7. When the lineman reached for his water bottle, Twitter lost its mind. The reason? The bottle Jones grabbed was a glass one.

At first glance, it looked like Jones might be enjoying a cold beer while on the sideline. Upon further review, though, it was just a glass bottle of water.

What ya drinkin' over there on the sideline, Chris Jones? 🤣



(p.s. – it's just some high-quality H2O)



🎥: @NFLonCBSpic.twitter.com/CYxCxNKHPd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2022

Some fans said they wouldn’t blame Jones for drinking in the game.

“Getting held every play and no calls, I’d need a drink too,” one fan commented on Twitter. “He can drink wat he wants he is a one-man wrecking ball,” another added.

It would be a pretty veteran move to pull out a beer while on the sideline. But, that wasn’t the case for Jones and the Chiefs. At least this week.

Brittany Mahomes Rips Officiating in Chiefs-Texans Game

Fans weren’t alone in their criticism of some of the officiating in Sunday’s Chiefs-Texans game. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, also had some thoughts on the situation.

Brittany, who already has her hands full with two kids in the house now, fired off a tweet criticizing the officiating. She came to the defense of her husband after one no-call.

“Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it,” she wrote. “The inconsistency is BS.”

At another point during the game, she tweeted out, “I’m tired of the dirty hits.”

The officiating might’ve been questionable, but it didn’t cost Kansas City. Despite it being a close game, the Chiefs pulled through in overtime, defeating Houston 30-24.