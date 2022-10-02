Chiefs Fans React to Brittany Mahomes Ripping Controversial Article About Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, slammed The Kansas City Star on Friday after the outlet published a highly controversial opinion concerning the Chiefs star quarterback.

In the publication’s “Letters to the Editor” section, an NFL fan from Illinois recently claimed that Mahomes “is not a team player,” in a note. They also wrote: “He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks.”

The post caused an uproar on social media, and Matthews called out the controversial letter online.

“Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are.”

Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are. 😂 https://t.co/otmZsegnJP — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 30, 2022

One user responded with a South Park-themed gif.

“Who?” another person asked, seeming to not know who Brittany Mahomes is.

Another person responded with a not-so-flattering image of the Chiefs’ star’s husband.

pic.twitter.com/zs7zjmu6yX — His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) October 2, 2022

It seems that these fans didn’t seem to think the take was controversial and took to Twitter to lampoon Brittany. However, it’s hard to blame her for sticking up for her husband, especially with Mahomes’ stature in the city of Kansas City. That’s the price of playing QB1 for a franchise with a fanbase as rabid and loyal as Kansas City’s.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Relationship Began in High School

Patrick Mahomes’ athletic legacy starts with his father, who is a former Major League Baseball pitcher. That explains the incredible arm talent. Mahomes is also the godson of former Major League pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, who was his father’s teammate on the Minnesota Twins.

Back on September 1, 2020, Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews, his high school sweetheart. He proposed in a suite in Arrowhead Stadium. It was also the same day Mahomes received his Super Bowl Championship ring.

Matthews herself is an athlete. She had a brief professional soccer career playing for UMF Afturelding. She then became a certified personal trainer. Matthews co-owns the Kansas City Current, a women’s professional soccer team.

Mahomes and Matthews live in Kansas City, Missouri.

A few weeks after proposing to Matthews, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter was born on February 20, 2021.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes married on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii. Then, a few months later on May 29, 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. This time, the child will be a boy.

Mahomes is a Christian. His mother said he became involved with his faith in middle school while a member of a youth group. Patrick’s brother Jackson is also a famous internet celebrity.

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Royals ownership group as a minority stakeholder. In 2021, he joined Sporting Club, the ownership group of the Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City. It seems as though the Mahomes’ side hobby is owning sports teams, which isn’t a bad gig.