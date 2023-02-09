Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Makes Opinion Clear Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany, brother Jackson

Family members of Patrick Mahomes can come across as trolls. It’s an issue for the Chiefs quarterback in regards to both his wife and younger brother.

We know that Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of Super Bowl prep. The team arrived in Phoenix earlier this week for Sunday’s big game at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. It’s probably a distraction to come to the defense of some of his family.

But it’s not a distraction for Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. In a recent interview with Fox News Digitial, she talked about the Mahomes family. Patick’s wife, Brittany, is active on both Twitter and Instagram, whether she’s showing off photos of herself or clapping back at trolls and/or game officials. Meanwhile, Jackson Mahomes has a significant presence on TikTok. He sometimes likes to dance in his videos.

“I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” Hunt said. “They are wonderful people. And we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life.

“I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive,” Hunt said. “But I think we need to be one that’s quick to forgive and slow to criticize.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, loves it when photographers snap her photo. Here she is kissing Patrick before the start of a Chiefs’ game last month. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Is Getting Criticism From Vegas Post

NFL fans weren’t thrilled with Jackson Mahomes earlier this month after they discovered a clip he posted in early January. He appears that he’s flaunting his wealth during a trip to Vegas. The video panned Jackson’s expensive shoes, then it showed his Range Rover parked near a private jet. Then he’s in Vegas, sipping champagne and eating room service. His main job seems to besocial influencer and younger brother of Patrick Mahomes.

The Instagram post still is drawing comments from fans. This is one of the comments posted Thursday:

“Now I know remember why I’m rooting for the Eagles who I can’t stand,” wrote an NFL fan. “Because of the dancing queen known as Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes. That’s you kid! No one cares (what) type of money you have if you don’t make your own.”

The dancing reference probably has to do with an incident at FedEx Field two seasons ago. Jackson danced on the logo created to honor the memory of the late Sean Taylor. Brittany also caught some flak for standing on the logo. The two apologized on social media.

Patrick Mahomes has spoken about the criticism directed towards his family. The protective big brother said that sometimes you don’t see what happened that prompted Jackson to post some of his videos.

“There was things said to him and Brittany that you don’t see kind of on the clip,” Mahomes said at the time. “He’s been good at not trying to respond to that kind of stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it.”