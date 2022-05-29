Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Reveal They Have Another Baby on the Way

Wonderful news for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany as they announce that they are expecting a new baby. On social media, the NFL couple made the announcement with photos that included their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. Their first daughter was born on February 20, 2021.

In a few photos and with a little caption, “Round 2!” the quarterback made the announcement. At 26-years-old, the Super Bowl champion will now have more children than rings. Sounds like he’s got to get a second one for baby No. 2.

Check out the post below and see Patrick Mahomes and family announce the new baby is on the way!

The happy family looks excited to welcome another addition to their home.

Of course, there is a lot of excitement for the Mahomes family. Fans and friends and loved ones have been wishing them the best of luck and congratulate them on the pregnancy. When you’re an electric star on the field like Mahomes, people pay attention to what goes on off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has also been the butt of memes and jokes for when his wife and sometimes his little brother do embarrassing things. But, family is family, and Mahomes seems to be enjoying the ups and the downs.

Patrick Mahomes Preparing for New Baby and New Season

Patrick Mahomes has a lot of new things coming up – a new baby and a new NFL season. As long as he’s on the field, whatever team is on his helmet is going to have a chance to win it all each year. However, this season could be a little more difficult. Without some of his usual offense weapons, such as Tyreek Hill. Still, he’s got to be one of the favorites for an MVP next season.

It won’t be long now until that first kickoff is here. The 2022-2023 NFL season is going to be another exciting fall of football. With stars like Mahomes, Tom Brady returning, and more, there’s a lot to pay attention to and a lot to keep up with. QBs have been moved around, teams have upgraded – and downgraded – and it’s going to result in a whirlwind of a season.