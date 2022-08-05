Chiefs Rookie Wide Receiver Skyy Moore Comments on Adjusting to Andy Reid’s Offense

Making the adjustment from college to the NFL is never easy. The path for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore is a bit trickier, considering he’s jumping head-first into one of the best offenses the league has to offer.

A second-round selection out of Western Michigan, Moore has a lot to learn in Andy Reid’s offense. But with training camp in full swing, the three-time All-MAC selection says he’s starting to adjust to the system and life in the NFL.

“It’s starting to click,” he said, per Arrowhead Pride. “I feel like everything in this offense is counters — like, we run this play — and this play’s a counter to that play. So once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster.”

Moore proved to be a productive pass-catcher during his time in Kalamazoo. From 2019-21, the receiver piled up 171 catches for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Chiefs took him in the second round because they felt like he could make an early splash in his career.

Perhaps the rookie receiver doesn’t have the offense down to a science just yet, but he’s learning quickly. There may not be a better opportunity to learn than under a guru like Reid.

Skyy Moore Talks About Playing with Patrick Mahomes

Hearing your name called during the NFL Draft is a dream come true, regardless of what team is making the pick. But for Skyy Moore, there was probably a little added excitement knowing he gets to play with Patrick Mahomes – one of the game’s top passers.

Moore has already learned to make life easy on his Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“At the end of the day, he’s got the keys to the car,” Moore said. “‘Just tell me what you want me to do.’ That’s how I look at that. He wants it done this way? I’m going to do it that way.”

Mahomes, 26, has already earned a Super Bowl ring, league MVP honors and four Pro Bowl selections. Listening to the quarterback’s directions is probably a wise decision on Moore’s part.

Plus, there’s already a trust Moore had developed for Mahomes – not that it was that difficult to form.

“With Pat, you’re not getting underthrown,” Moore said. “So we’re just a bunch of Minions out there running.”