Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Mac Jones ‘Got Fed Up’ With Low Block on Eli Apple

Last week, Mac Jones laid out a block on the Bengals’ Eli Apple. Some didn’t understand it, but Travis Kelce thinks he knows. The Chiefs’ tight end is familiar with a lot of players in the NFL, including Apple.

Folks have been calling it a dirty hit, this and that, but only NFL guys are really going to understand these things. Travis Kelce tried to give some insight into why the hit would have happened but didn’t condone it by any means.

Kelce talked about the play on his podcast “New Heights” and it gives a good perspective about what went down.

“Just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it,” he said, via Fox News.

It could also have something to do with how Apple is on the football field.

“The internet is up in arms over Mac Jones’ hit on Elit Apple, a guy who talks a lot of s***, and Mac Jones probably got fed up with it. I think that might have played into it a little bit.”

As the conversation went on, Travis Kelce added, “Hate to see it, man. Hate to see it. That kind of stuff has no business in the league.”

Jason Kelce, his brother and center for the Philadelphia Eagles was in agreement with the tight end.

Jason Agrees With Travis Kelce About Mac Jones Hit

Bouncing ideas and thoughts off one another, Travis and Jason Kelce talked the Mac Jones thing out. They couldn’t decide how bad the hit was. At first, Jason thought it was bad, but after seeing it again and again, it didn’t seem so bad.

“The first time I saw it, I thought it was dirty as hell, because Eli Apple isn’t even involved in the play,” Jason said. “I didn’t think it was intent to injure, like everyone’s making it out to be, personally. It’s definitely not acceptable.”

To the Kelce brother, the hit was dirty enough to receive a fine. However, they agreed that it was something that wasn’t major and we can all move past it.