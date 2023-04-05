Chiefs’ Travis Kelce To Host Music Festival in Kansas City During NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is going to be busy on April 28 during the NFL Draft.

While hundreds of players await to hear their name called by the commissioner, Kelce will host a music festival in the draft’s host city. Kelce Jam will take place all-day during the second day of the draft, featuring live performers such as Machine Gun Kelly. Joining Machine Gun Kelly are Rick Ross, Tech N9ne, Loud Luxury and more. The festival will be open to 20,000 fans inside the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, per KMBC News. Tickets are $50 and a pre-sale begins next week.

In addition to live music, the festival will highlight the best BBQ in Kansas City. Joe’s BBQ will offer a special “Kelce Combo,” featuring a rib and sausage combo with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce.

“With the draft coming to KC, I think it’s perfect timing for me to throw the biggest music festival that’s ever come here,” Kelce said, via the Associated Press. “We’ll have some unreal stage productions, Kansas City’s best food, tons of attractions and football-related games. This will be a whole lot of fun.”

Travis Kelce Becoming Mainstream Following Super Bowl Win

Kelce, 33, is fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February. Kelce hauled in six receptions for 81 yards and a score in the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He continued to defy age throughout 2022, recording a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kelce said he’s taking advantage of his surging popularity following the Super Bowl.

“Every door that’s been opened because of winning the Super Bowl, I’ve been running through them,” Kelce said. “It’s not going to stop anytime soon – especially with Kelce Jam. I think this will be the nail-in-the-coffin for the 2022 season.”

Kelce said he was inspired to put on the festival by another future Hall of Fame tight end. Rob Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL after the 2021 season, hosted Gronk’s Beach during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas last year. Kelce said he “took note” of what Gronkowski did.

“I took note from what Gronk did last year,” Kelce said. “I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It’s a special event for the city to host… I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.”